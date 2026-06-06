Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave Seven Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the regional prosecutor's office on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, on June 6, Russian forces shelled populated areas of the Kherson region using artillery and attacked them with various types of drones.

“As of 17:30, seven civilians were reported injured,” the prosecutors said.

In particular, in the city of Kherson, five people were injured as a result of drone attacks. Another person was wounded in Komyshany, while a man was injured in an artillery strike in Bilozerka.

Residential buildings as well as vehicles were damaged in the attacks.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into alleged war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Four injured in Russian drone attack onregion

The regional administration also reported that two other residents of Kherson sought medical assistance with concussions and blast injuries after shelling. A 52-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman are receiving treatment.

In addition, a 31-year-old woman who was injured yesterday when a drone struck a car in central Kherson later sought medical care. She sustained blast trauma, concussion, and acute stress reaction and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As previously reported, Russian drones attacked a vehicle and a residential building in Kherson in the morning of June 6, injuring four civilians.