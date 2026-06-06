Forest Growing On Site Of Kakhovka Reservoir Protected Under Bern Convention, Scientist Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Moysienko, Doctor of Biological Sciences and professor in the Department of Botany at Kherson State University, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“I want to emphasize that the type of forest that has already formed at the bottom of the Kakhovka Reservoir is included in Resolution No. 4 of the Bern Convention. This means that it is protected throughout Europe, including in Ukraine as a signatory to this convention,” the scientist emphasized.

According to him, scientists have identified several protected plant species here. For example, the wheat sedge is listed in Ukraine's Red Book, as is the Dnieper birch. At the same time, there are significantly more animal species here that are subject to protection. Thus, this forest is gradually gaining increasing importance for nature conservation, Moiseenko noted.

In the scientist's opinion, the best option would be to establish a nature reserve here.

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“This forest is no longer just a natural heritage site but also an important cultural heritage site. Because six out of ten Sich settlements were located within the Great Meadow, this is effectively the cradle of the Ukrainian Cossack state. That is why the idea arose to designate this historical and natural monument as a mixed UNESCO World Heritage Site,” Moiseenko noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 5, 2023, Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The bottom of the former reservoir began to quickly become overgrown with willows. Conservation scientists are monitoring the changes taking place in this area; their latest expedition took place in May.