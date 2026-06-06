Scorching Days Ahead As PDMA Warns Of Intense Heat Across KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a heatwave advisory, warning that temperatures across several districts of the province are likely to rise significantly between June 8 and June 11.

According to the PDMA, a high-pressure system is expected to develop in the upper atmosphere from June 8 and persist until June 11, causing temperatures in most districts to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal.

The advisory stated that daytime temperatures in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat could range between 41°C and 46°C. Similarly, temperatures in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur and Kohat are expected to reach between 41°C and 45°C.

The PDMA warned that hot and dry conditions are likely to prevail across southern and central districts of the province, increasing the risk of heatstroke and placing additional pressure on water resources. Authorities also cautioned that strong winds and dust storms may occur due to the intense heat.

In response, the PDMA has issued alerts to all district administrations and directed relevant departments to take precautionary measures. Authorities have been instructed to establish heatstroke centres, cooling points and mobile cooling units, while Rescue 1122 and fire services have been asked to remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.

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Hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of medical staff and necessary facilities, while health services, paramedics and rescue departments have been told to keep heatstroke centres fully operational throughout the advisory period.

The authority further noted that rising temperatures could accelerate snowmelt in upper regions, potentially affecting water flows and local conditions.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, increase water intake and take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses. Elderly people and children, in particular, have been urged to stay indoors and avoid direct sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Farmers have also been advised to exercise caution during harvesting activities and ensure proper care of livestock during the hot weather.

The PDMA has instructed all relevant institutions to launch public awareness campaigns regarding the heatwave and remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation. The authority's Emergency Operations Centre remains fully operational, and citizens can report emergencies through the PDMA helpline at 1700.