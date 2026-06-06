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Azerbaijani Women's Basketball Team Reaches Semifinals Of World Championship

Azerbaijani Women's Basketball Team Reaches Semifinals Of World Championship


2026-06-06 03:07:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. On June 6, the Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team played against Germany in the quarterfinals of the World Championship, which was held in Warsaw, Poland, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

Despite the fact that the Azerbaijani basketball players were behind in the score at the beginning of the match, they were later able to recoup and defeat their opponents with a score of 18:16 and advanced to the semi-finals.

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