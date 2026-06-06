Azerbaijani Women's Basketball Team Reaches Semifinals Of World Championship

Despite the fact that the Azerbaijani basketball players were behind in the score at the beginning of the match, they were later able to recoup and defeat their opponents with a score of 18:16 and advanced to the semi-finals.

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