Culture Minister Checks On Preparations For 40Th Jerash Festival

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh on Saturday inspected the archaeological site in Jerash to review preparations for the 40th edition of the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts.

Rawashdeh stressed the importance of intensifying preparations and maintaining a team-based approach to ensure the festival is presented in a manner that reflects its“cultural and civilisational significance” locally and internationally, according to a ministry statement.

He called for the completion of all logistical and technical arrangements to the highest standards to ensure the success of the milestone edition.

The minister also highlighted the role of media institutions in showcasing preparations and promoting the festival as a national cultural event that reflects Jordan's heritage and boosts its presence on the regional and international cultural stage.

The visit included a review of ongoing preparations and coordination efforts aimed at ensuring the readiness of the festival venue ahead of its launch next month.

Rawashdeh has recently said that the festival's 40th edition, set to launch in July, will feature a rich cultural and artistic programme celebrating the festival's long-standing success over the years.

He described the festival as a“major cultural legacy and a national, Arab and global artistic and social phenomenon,” noting that it reflects Jordan's image as an“oasis of security and stability while carrying a profound humanitarian message.”

Rawashdeh added that the festival, which annually highlights Jordan's cultural diversity, heritage and historical presence, will place the Jordanian narrative at the heart of its upcoming edition.

He said that the festival embodies the“pulse” of Jordanian identity and the values of art, life and beauty, reflecting the depth and authenticity of Jordanian culture while expressing the voice of the nation.

The minister also pointed to the“strong” presence of Jordanian talent across the festival's literary and artistic programmes, highlighting the richness and diversity of the country's artistic scene.

Rawashdeh noted that cultural events make up more than 80 per cent of the festival's activities, underlining its partnership with Jordanian cultural and artistic institutions, as well as its role as a platform for Arab and international creativity that showcases the heritage and folklore of different nations.

He added that the festival has helped launch the careers of many Arab artists and performers since its establishment in the 1980s, becoming a“landmark stage” for poets, musicians and art groups from Jordan and abroad.

“The festival reflects the role of culture and art as a soft power that spreads positivity and national spirit within society,” Rawashdeh said, describing Jerash as the“father of festivals” in Jordan and a beacon of enlightenment, creativity and thought.

He also stressed that the festival has become a Jordanian cultural hallmark within the broader human cultural landscape, while also contributing to the economic modernisation and sustainable development processes and the growth of creative and cultural industries.