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World Cup Qualification Crowns Decades Of Youth Development Efforts - Prince Ali
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Ali, president of the Jordan Football Association, stressed that the national team's qualification for the 2026 World Cup is the result of over two decades of hard work focused on youth development and building a competitive football foundation an interview with CNN on Friday, Prince Ali said that Jordan boasts a distinguished national team that has evolved through many stages over the years, noting that the youth programme launched more than 20 years ago helped prepare many of the players representing the national team today, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported prince noted that while reaching the Asian Cup finals was considered a major achievement and challenge in the past, the national team has now become a consistent presence in the continental tournament, reflecting the progress of Jordanian football added that the team looks forward to giving its best during its historic first appearance in the World Cup, stressing that the players possess a high spirit and great determination to represent Jordan in the best possible way, despite some absences and injuries within the squad about national team star Mousa Tamari, Prince Ali said that the player serves as a model for the success of Jordan's talent development system. Tamari started his career in youth academies before moving on to successful professional stints in Europe, progressing from Cyprus to Belgium and then France. The prince expressed hope that more Jordanian players will get similar opportunities to advance their football careers also touched upon the national team's new jersey, explaining that its design combines simplicity with national identity. The colours were inspired by the Jordanian Shemagh, which has become a prominent symbol in the stands and reflects the immense fan support the team receives prince's remarks come as the national team continues its preparations for upcoming fixtures, amid high public expectations to keep making history following their unprecedented first-ever qualification for the World Cup.
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