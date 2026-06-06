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Manipal Hospitals Partners With Calcutta Tramways Company To Drive Awareness On Environmental Health And Preventive Care
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata/Mumbai, 6 June 2026: As the iconic tram rolled through the heart of Kolkata on World Environment Day, it carried more than just passengers, it carried a powerful message of sustainability, public health, and the importance of preserving a legacy that has defined the city's identity for over a century. In a unique celebration that brought together heritage, healthcare, and environmental consciousness, Manipal Hospitals East partnered with Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) to organize a special awareness initiative highlighting the role of eco-friendly transport and preventive healthcare in building a healthier future.
Widely regarded as a living symbol of Kolkata's cultural heritage, the tram remains one of the most environmentally sustainable modes of public transport in the country. The awareness ride traversed the city from Gariahat to Shyambazar, connecting two of Kolkata's iconic neighbourhoods while symbolically carrying the message of environmental responsibility and healthier living across the city.
The programme was graced by Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, MLA of Rashbehari Constituency, along with senior officials from Calcutta Tramways Company, representatives from Manipal Hospitals including Dr. Rana Rathod Roy, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology & Lead Consultant - Clinical Cardiology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass and Dr. Debraj Jash, Director – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata.
The event commenced with the flag-off of a specially curated World Environment Day Awareness Tram, symbolizing a shared commitment towards environmental stewardship, sustainable urban living, and community well-being. Through the initiative, Manipal Hospitals sought to reinforce the growing connection between environmental health and human health, while celebrating one of Kolkata's most cherished and eco-friendly public transport systems.
A significant highlight of the programme was the launch of the 'Manipal Prakriti Mitra' Card', an exclusive healthcare privilege card designed for employees of CTC and their families. The initiative aims to provide access to a range of healthcare benefits and services, reflecting Manipal Hospitals' commitment to the welfare of the workforce entrusted with preserving Kolkata's tram legacy.
During the programme, Dr. Rana Rathod Roy said, "The health of our environment has a direct impact on the health of our hearts. Rising levels of air pollution, increasing urban stress, and changing lifestyles have significantly contributed to the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases. Through initiatives such as this, we aim to encourage individuals to adopt healthier habits, prioritize preventive health check-ups, and recognize that protecting the environment is equally important for safeguarding public health. A sustainable future begins with conscious choices that benefit both people and the planet."
Dr. Debraj Jash, Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals, added, "Respiratory health is deeply influenced by the quality of the environment we live in. Exposure to air pollution continues to be a major risk factor for conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergies, and other respiratory illnesses. Awareness initiatives like these play a crucial role in educating communities about the importance of clean air, early detection of respiratory conditions, and preventive healthcare. By working together to create a cleaner and greener environment, we can help ensure healthier lungs and better quality of life for future generations."
Widely regarded as a living symbol of Kolkata's cultural heritage, the tram remains one of the most environmentally sustainable modes of public transport in the country. The awareness ride traversed the city from Gariahat to Shyambazar, connecting two of Kolkata's iconic neighbourhoods while symbolically carrying the message of environmental responsibility and healthier living across the city.
The programme was graced by Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, MLA of Rashbehari Constituency, along with senior officials from Calcutta Tramways Company, representatives from Manipal Hospitals including Dr. Rana Rathod Roy, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology & Lead Consultant - Clinical Cardiology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass and Dr. Debraj Jash, Director – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata.
The event commenced with the flag-off of a specially curated World Environment Day Awareness Tram, symbolizing a shared commitment towards environmental stewardship, sustainable urban living, and community well-being. Through the initiative, Manipal Hospitals sought to reinforce the growing connection between environmental health and human health, while celebrating one of Kolkata's most cherished and eco-friendly public transport systems.
A significant highlight of the programme was the launch of the 'Manipal Prakriti Mitra' Card', an exclusive healthcare privilege card designed for employees of CTC and their families. The initiative aims to provide access to a range of healthcare benefits and services, reflecting Manipal Hospitals' commitment to the welfare of the workforce entrusted with preserving Kolkata's tram legacy.
During the programme, Dr. Rana Rathod Roy said, "The health of our environment has a direct impact on the health of our hearts. Rising levels of air pollution, increasing urban stress, and changing lifestyles have significantly contributed to the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases. Through initiatives such as this, we aim to encourage individuals to adopt healthier habits, prioritize preventive health check-ups, and recognize that protecting the environment is equally important for safeguarding public health. A sustainable future begins with conscious choices that benefit both people and the planet."
Dr. Debraj Jash, Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals, added, "Respiratory health is deeply influenced by the quality of the environment we live in. Exposure to air pollution continues to be a major risk factor for conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergies, and other respiratory illnesses. Awareness initiatives like these play a crucial role in educating communities about the importance of clean air, early detection of respiratory conditions, and preventive healthcare. By working together to create a cleaner and greener environment, we can help ensure healthier lungs and better quality of life for future generations."
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