Grace Dangmei Retires From International Football After India Reclaim SAFF Title

MENAFN - IANS) Margao, June 6 (IANS) Veteran forward Grace Dangmei announced her retirement from international football on Saturday, bringing an end to a distinguished 13-year career with the Indian women's football team.

The announcement came moments after India defeated Bangladesh 3-1 in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, reclaiming the regional title after a seven-year wait.

As the final whistle sounded, an emotional Grace embraced her teammates while celebrations erupted around the Indian camp. The victory provided the perfect farewell for one of the most influential players in Indian women's football.

Since making her senior debut in 2013, the 30-year-old represented India in 95 international matches and scored 24 goals. During her international career, she won three SAFF Women's Championship titles and two South Asian Games gold medals, becoming one of the most experienced figures in the national setup.

Grace was part of several important campaigns for India, including the Asian Games from 2014 to 2022, the AFC Women's Asian Cup, and the Olympic qualifiers. She also earned recognition for her performances in tournaments such as the 2016 South Asian Games, where she scored twice against Sri Lanka, and the 2016 SAFF Women's Championship final, where she found the net as India secured their fourth consecutive title.

At the club level, Grace featured for KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, and Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League. She won the Emerging Player Award in the 2018 Indian Women's League and later helped Sethu FC lift the league title.

Her success continued with Gokulam Kerala, where she served as vice-captain and played a key role in the club's historic participation in the AFC Women's Club Championship. In 2022, she became one of the few Indian women footballers to sign a professional contract overseas when she joined Uzbek club FC Nasaf Karshi, helping the side win both the league and cup titles.

Her final international appearance ended on a memorable note as India defeated defending champions Bangladesh 3-1 in the SAFF Women's Championship final. Goals from Pyari Xaxa, Sanfida Nongrum, and Lynda Kom Serto secured India's record-extending sixth SAFF title, while Grace signed off her international career as a champion. India finished the tournament unbeaten, winning all four matches, scoring 18 goals, and conceding only once.