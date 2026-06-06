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Türkiye Unveils Final Roster for 2026 World Cup
(MENAFN) Türkiye has confirmed its 26-player lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Vincenzo Montella assembling a squad that blends seasoned veterans with promising young talent for the competition set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 through July 19. Türkiye will make its return to football’s biggest tournament after successfully earning qualification through the European campaign.
Leading the squad is captain Hakan Calhanoglu, joined by several high-profile players, including Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Merih Demiral, all expected to play key roles during the tournament.
For the goalkeeper positions, Montella selected Altay Bayindir, Mert Gunok, and Ugurcan Cakir.
The defensive unit consists of Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Samet Akaydin, and Zeki Celik.
In midfield, the squad features Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan, Orkun Kokcu, and Salih Ozcan.
Türkiye’s attacking lineup includes Arda Guler, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Can Uzun, Deniz Gul, Irfan Can Kahveci, Kenan Yildiz, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Oguz Aydin.
Among the selections are several rising stars, notably Can Uzun and Deniz Gul, whose inclusion reflects the team's emphasis on youth development as it seeks to continue its recent progress under Montella’s leadership.
The World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 through July 19. Türkiye will make its return to football’s biggest tournament after successfully earning qualification through the European campaign.
Leading the squad is captain Hakan Calhanoglu, joined by several high-profile players, including Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Merih Demiral, all expected to play key roles during the tournament.
For the goalkeeper positions, Montella selected Altay Bayindir, Mert Gunok, and Ugurcan Cakir.
The defensive unit consists of Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Samet Akaydin, and Zeki Celik.
In midfield, the squad features Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan, Orkun Kokcu, and Salih Ozcan.
Türkiye’s attacking lineup includes Arda Guler, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Can Uzun, Deniz Gul, Irfan Can Kahveci, Kenan Yildiz, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Oguz Aydin.
Among the selections are several rising stars, notably Can Uzun and Deniz Gul, whose inclusion reflects the team's emphasis on youth development as it seeks to continue its recent progress under Montella’s leadership.
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