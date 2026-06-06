Three Players Win Dh50,000 Each In Latest UAE Lottery Draw

More than 3,600 players won prizes on Saturday night's UAE Lottery draw, with three participants taking home Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260606, held on June 6, were 4, 10, 20, 21, 26 and 30, while the Lucky Number was 1.

According to results published by The UAE Lottery, a total of 3,635 players secured prizes across various categories in the latest Lucky Day Draw.

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While no winner was recorded for the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize or the Dh100,000 Third Prize, dozens of participants still walked away with cash rewards.

A total of 31 players won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 3,601 participants received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category.

Three Lucky Chance participants also secured Dh50,000 each. The winning IDs were DF8255472, DH8443861 and BT4450726.

The latest draw comes days after The UAE Lottery revealed the winner of its most recent Dh30 million jackpot. Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident Tayab Khan was announced as the Grand Prize winner after matching all six winning numbers and the Lucky Number in the May 27 draw.

Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.

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