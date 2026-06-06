World Cup 2026 Colombia: Base In Guadalajara, Opener At Azteca

MENAFN - The Rio Times) COLOMBIA · WORLD CUP

Key Facts

- World Cup 2026 Colombia: Néstor Lorenzo's 26-man squad will be based in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the group stage.

- Opener: Colombia face Uzbekistan on June 17 at the Estadio Ciudad de México, the venue better known as the Azteca.

- Mexican venues: Two of Colombia's three group games are on Mexican soil, with DR Congo next on June 23 in Guadalajara.

- Final group test: The Tricolor close against Portugal on June 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

- Build-up: Colombia flew from Bogotá to San Diego on June 4 and meet Jordan in a warm-up on June 7.

For only the seventh time in its history, Colombia walks into a World Cup - and this edition is being played largely in its own region, with the team headquartered in Guadalajara and two group games on Mexican turf.

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A World Cup 2026 Colombia base in Guadalajara

After a final tune-up in the United States, Colombia will set up its tournament base in Guadalajara, the Mexican host city that also stages one of its group matches. The choice keeps the squad close to two of its three first-round venues.

Guadalajara is one of three Mexican host cities, alongside Mexico City and Monterrey. For a South American side, basing there trims travel and time-zone strain compared with the tournament's far-flung United States venues.

The camp is run by Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, who has built a settled group around seasoned leaders and in-form attackers. His 26-man list blends experience at the back with pace in the final third.

Two group games on Mexican soil

Colombia open against Uzbekistan on June 17 at the Estadio Ciudad de México, the stadium known for generations as the Azteca. It is the same ground that hosts the tournament's opening match on June 11.

Six days later, on June 23, Colombia meet the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. Both fixtures place the Tricolor in front of large, football-mad Mexican crowds.

The group then closes away from Mexico, against Portugal on June 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. That game looms as the likely decider for top spot in the section.

The road from Bogotá to the Azteca

Colombia left Bogotá on June 4, flying out of the CATAM military air base bound for San Diego, California. President Gustavo Petro handed the national flag to the delegation before it departed.

In San Diego, the squad plays a final warm-up against Jordan on June 7 at Snapdragon Stadium. The friendly is Lorenzo's last chance to test a starting eleven before the group stage.

Stars including James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and goalkeeper David Ospina anchor the travelling party. The group trained in Antioquia and Bogotá before flying north.

What it means for fans across the region

For Latin American supporters, Colombia's schedule is unusually reachable, with two matches inside Mexico rather than scattered across the United States. That makes a short trip realistic for fans from Mexico, Central America and beyond.

Tickets for Colombia's neutral-venue games in Mexico have also tended to sit below the prices attached to the home team's matches. The June 23 fixture in Guadalajara, in particular, has been flagged as one of the more affordable ways into a World Cup stadium.

Prices and availability shift quickly, so fans should buy only through FIFA's official channels at FIFA/tickets. Resale and travel terms can change without notice, so confirm details before paying.

Why it matters

A deep Colombia run would be a regional story as much as a national one, played out in stadiums a short hop from home. The Tricolor reached the quarter-finals in 2014, and expectations have climbed again under Lorenzo.

For Mexico's host cities, a popular South American side in residence adds spending, colour and atmosphere beyond the home team's fixtures. Guadalajara, in effect, gains a second adopted team for the group stage.

Frequently Asked Questions Where will Colombia be based during the World Cup?

Colombia will base in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the group stage. The city also hosts one of the team's three first-round matches.

When is Colombia's first World Cup 2026 game?

Colombia open against Uzbekistan on June 17 at the Estadio Ciudad de México, the renamed Azteca. Kick-off times are set by FIFA and confirmed on its official schedule.

Which Colombia group games are in Mexico?

Two of three are in Mexico: Uzbekistan on June 17 in Mexico City and DR Congo on June 23 in Guadalajara. The third group game is against Portugal in Miami on June 27.

How can fans buy tickets for Colombia's matches?

Tickets are sold only through FIFA's official platform at FIFA/tickets and its official resale market. Avoid scalpers and unverified social-media listings, as those tickets can be cancelled at the gate.

Connected Coverage

World Cup 2026 Mexico City: Getting to the Azteca

World Cup 2026 Guadalajara: Stadium Buses and Road Closures

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