Suspected Ebola Case In Rajasthan Ruled Out After NIV Report

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) The Ugandan woman who was admitted to an isolation ward at RUHS Hospital in Jaipur with suspected Ebola-like symptoms has tested negative for the virus.

The test report, received from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, confirmed that she is not infected with Ebola, health officials said on Saturday.

The woman had arrived in Jaipur on Friday morning on an Air Arabia flight from Uganda via Sharjah, landing at Jaipur Airport at around 4.30 a.m.

During routine health screening at the airport, she displayed symptoms that raised concerns among medical officials, prompting immediate precautionary measures.

Following the screening, health authorities transferred the woman directly from Jaipur Airport's Terminal-1 to the dedicated isolation facility at RUHS Hospital.

She was kept under observation in a special critical care unit designated for suspected Ebola cases.

Hospital officials said that although the woman showed certain symptoms, her overall condition remained stable and she did not exhibit any severe health complications.

As per established health protocols, samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for detailed testing.

The report has now confirmed that the woman is Ebola-negative, ruling out fears of the deadly viral disease.

RUHS Superintendent Dr Anil Gupta had earlier clarified that Ebola infection could not be confirmed solely on the basis of symptoms and that laboratory testing was essential before drawing any conclusions.

Despite the negative report, the Rajasthan Health Department remains cautious and continues to monitor international arrivals as part of routine disease surveillance measures.

Airport screening systems and coordination among health agencies have been strengthened to ensure preparedness against any potential public health threat.

Medical experts note that while Ebola does not spread as rapidly as Covid-19, it is considered a highly serious disease with a high fatality rate.

Therefore, suspected cases are handled with utmost caution under international health guidelines.

With the negative test result, concerns over Rajasthan's first suspected Ebola case have been allayed, bringing relief to both health authorities and the public.