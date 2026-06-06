MENAFN - Market Press Release) Dev Technosys UAE Strengthens Its Blockchain Portfolio with Innovative NFT Marketplace Development June 5, 2026 4:10 am - Dev Technosys UAE has expanded its blockchain portfolio by introducing advanced NFT Marketplace Development Solutions designed for businesses, startups, creators, and enterprises.

Dubai, UAE – June 2026 – Dev Technosys UAE, a leading provider of digital transformation and software development services, has announced the expansion of its blockchain portfolio through advanced NFT Marketplace Development Solutions. This strategic move reinforces the company's commitment to helping businesses, creators, startups, and enterprises capitalize on the growing opportunities within the Web3 ecosystem.

As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to reshape digital ownership across industries such as art, gaming, entertainment, real estate, sports, and eCommerce, businesses are increasingly seeking secure and scalable platforms to facilitate NFT transactions. Dev Technosys UAE is addressing this demand by offering custom NFT marketplace development services tailored to meet diverse business requirements.

The company's NFT marketplace solutions are designed to support seamless minting, buying, selling, bidding, and trading of digital assets. Leveraging blockchain technologies such as Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana, Dev Technosys UAE delivers feature-rich platforms that prioritize security, transparency, scalability, and user engagement.

"Our goal is to empower businesses with future-ready blockchain solutions that unlock new revenue opportunities and drive innovation," said Tarun Nagar for Dev Technosys UAE. "With the increasing adoption of digital assets and Web3 technologies, NFT marketplaces have become a vital component of the digital economy. Our development services are designed to help clients launch robust NFT platforms that offer exceptional user experiences while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance."

Dev Technosys UAE's NFT marketplace development services include:

Custom NFT Marketplace Development

Multi-Blockchain Integration

Smart Contract Development and Auditing

NFT Minting Platform Development

Wallet Integration

NFT Auction and Bidding Systems

Royalty Management Features

Marketplace UI/UX Design

Enterprise NFT Solutions

Ongoing Maintenance and Support

The company follows a comprehensive development approach, from business analysis and platform architecture to deployment and post-launch optimization. By combining blockchain expertise with a customer-centric methodology, Dev Technosys UAE ensures that clients receive solutions aligned with their operational goals and market demands.

As organizations continue to explore digital ownership, tokenization, and decentralized business models, NFT marketplaces are emerging as a powerful tool for engagement and monetization. Dev Technosys UAE's expanded blockchain offerings position the company as a trusted technology partner for organizations looking to establish a strong presence in the evolving Web3 landscape.

With years of experience delivering innovative software solutions across industries, Dev Technosys UAE remains dedicated to helping businesses harness emerging technologies and stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.

About Dev Technosys UAE

Dev Technosys UAE is a premier software development company specializing in mobile app development, web development, blockchain solutions, AI development, fintech applications, enterprise software, and digital transformation services. The company serves startups, SMEs, and enterprises worldwide, delivering scalable and innovative technology solutions that drive business growth and operational excellence.

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Dev Technosys UAE

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