Rajasthan Woman Approaches Police Over Whatsapp Triple Talaq From Kuwait-Based Husband

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) A woman in Rajasthan's Banswara district has filed a police complaint after allegedly receiving a triple talaq notice from her husband via WhatsApp while he was living in Kuwait.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to officials, the woman submitted a written complaint at the Women's Police Station on Friday, alleging that her husband ended their marriage by sending a triple talaq message to her WhatsApp number on May 17.

The accused, identified as Ashiq Iqbal, a resident of Gorakh Imli, has reportedly been working in Kuwait for the past year.

Women's Police Station SHO Urmila said the police have registered a case based on the complaint and will issue a notice to the accused, summoning him for questioning.

Necessary legal procedures are being initiated in accordance with the law.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been subjected to physical and mental harassment for several years.

She stated that whenever her husband returned to India from Kuwait, relations would remain normal for a day or two before he allegedly began harassing and assaulting her over minor issues.

The complainant has been living separately with her two sons, aged 16 and 10, in Banswara.

She said she has been raising the children on her own while staying away from her husband's family members, including her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

The woman further alleged that the abuse continued during her husband's visits to India and that she was repeatedly subjected to physical violence.

She decided to approach the police after receiving the WhatsApp message allegedly pronouncing triple talaq.

Police officials said the allegations are being investigated and statements of the concerned parties will be recorded.

Since the accused is currently residing abroad, authorities will follow due process to secure his response in the case.

The incident has drawn attention as triple talaq was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court and was later criminalised under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, making the practice punishable under Indian law.

The investigation into the case is continuing.