CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Modern, Technology-Driven Railway Security In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, June 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed state government officials to transform railway security in the state into a modern, technology-enabled and result-oriented system, underscoring the importance of passenger safety, women's dignity, crime control and swift police assistance across the state's vast railway network.

Reviewing the functioning of the Government Railway Police (GRP), the Chief Minister stressed that the policy of zero tolerance against crime and anti-social activities must be enforced with complete firmness.

He called for effective regulation of entry and exit points, queue management, public announcements and round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.

Women's safety, he said, must remain a top priority, with secure environments ensured across the railway network.

Reviewing anti-trafficking efforts, Chief Minister Adityanath urged state government officials to intensify campaigns like 'Operation Muskaan', which has successfully rescued 860 children between January and May this year, reuniting more than 2,300 persons with their families.

The Chief Minister emphasised that maximum use of modern technology should be made to strengthen security at railway premises, platforms and trains.

He called for enhanced coordination between the Railway administration, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police to ensure seamless protection of passengers.

Officials told Chief Minister Adityanath that surveillance measures such as drone monitoring, CCTV coverage, digital verification, informer networks and inspection apps are already being deployed to secure railway tracks and stations.

He directed that special campaigns be launched to eliminate stone pelting incidents, noting that public awareness drives, counselling and the Rail Mitra Network have already led to a significant decline in such cases.

Highlighting the importance of crowd management, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that passengers must not face inconvenience during festivals, major events, recruitment examinations and special occasions.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for prompt and effective prosecution to ensure swift punishment for criminals.

He assured that the state government would provide necessary support for manpower and equipment to expand and modernise the GRP, while also engaging with the Ministry of Railways and Railway Board for additional requirements.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister directed that preparations for the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh in 2027 begin immediately, with a comprehensive plan for railway security and crowd management drawn up in advance.