Swiss Government Boosts Budget For International Sporting Events

In addition, the government intends to extend the deadline for financial aid for sports facilities of national importance 2022-2027 (CISIN 5), according to a memo.

International sporting events, such as world or European championships, produce multiple effects not only in the world of sport, but also in the economy and society. The recently concluded Ice Hockey World Championships and last year's European Women's Football Championship were perfect examples of this.

The government believes that events of this kind have a lasting effect and provide important impulses for the promotion of competition and mass sports, it said.

The government therefore intends to provide financial support for international sporting events in the years 2027-2029. It is proposing to the parliament two additional credits to those already approved in the Federal Decree of June 2023 for a total amount of CHF8.24 million. The aim is to provide support comparable to the events that have applied since then.

The support includes contributions for the organisation and holding (CHF5.24 million) as well as for special sports promotion measures (CHF3 million) that are linked to these events.

Here are the amounts allocated to the organisers of major international events in Switzerland: CHF1.4 million is allocated to the Judo World Championships, which will be held in Lausanne in 2028; CHF1.15 million is allocated to the European Men's Handball Championships, which will be held in Zurich in 2028; CHF825,000 will go to the World Rowing Championships in Lucerne in 2027.

Further sums will go to the Women's European Basketball Championships in Geneva in 2029 (CHF525,000), the European Figure Skating Championships in Lausanne in 2027 (CHF525,000) and the Short Course Swimming Championships in Basel in 2027 (CHF500,000). Finally, CHF315,000 will go to the 2028 World Bobsleigh and Skeleton Championships in St. Moritz, the note further specifies.

Translated from Italian by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ....

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....