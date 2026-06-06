German Man Dies During Wingsuit Jump In Switzerland

The man took off shortly after 17:00 with another 37-year-old in the Chüefad area, at an altitude of around 2,080 metres. He was the first to take off, before crashing shortly after the start, the St Gallen cantonal police said on Saturday.

The reasons for the accident are still unknown. The man's body was recovered by the Rega helicopter rescue service.

The precise circumstances of the accident, which occurred west of the Gigerwaldspitz, are now under investigation. The Alpine Brigade of the St Gallen cantonal police is leading the investigation under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

+ American wingsuit jumper dies after Eiger leap

This is the second fatal wingsuit accident this week. On Thursday, a 29-year-old pilot lost his life in central Valais.

The wingsuit is a free-fall jumping suit that allows you to glide through the air thanks to fabric wings between the arms and legs before the parachute opens.

Translated from Italian by AI/jdp

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