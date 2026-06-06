Swiss Defence Firm RUAG Paid Ransom To Hackers

“We paid a small amount and fortunately got all the data back,” said Jürg Rötheli, chairman of the RUAG Board of Directors, on Swiss public radio SRF on Saturday. He did not give an exact amount.

The hackers had stolen data from the US subsidiary's systems in autumn 2025 and threatened to publish it.

+ US subsidiary of Swiss defence contractor hacked

The decision contradicts the recommendations of the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (FOCBS), which generally advises against paying ransoms to cyber criminals. Such payments could encourage further attacks and contribute to the financing of criminal activities.

Translated from German by AI/jdp