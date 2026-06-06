Swiss Defence Firm RUAG Paid Ransom To Hackers
-
Deutsch
de
Ruag hat nach Hackerangriff Lösegeld an Erpresser bezahlt
Original
Read more: Ruag hat nach Hackerangriff Lösegeld an Erpresser be
“We paid a small amount and fortunately got all the data back,” said Jürg Rötheli, chairman of the RUAG Board of Directors, on Swiss public radio SRF on Saturday. He did not give an exact amount.
The hackers had stolen data from the US subsidiary's systems in autumn 2025 and threatened to publish it.
+ US subsidiary of Swiss defence contractor hacked
The decision contradicts the recommendations of the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (FOCBS), which generally advises against paying ransoms to cyber criminals. Such payments could encourage further attacks and contribute to the financing of criminal activities.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment