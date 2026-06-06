Chitkara University Launches North India's First Apple-Powered Campus Experience Centre In Collaboration With Radius Systems

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Exclusive education pricing on Mac and iPad available for students and faculty. Hands-on workshops and training sessions on Apple ecosystem, app development, creativity, and collaborative learning tools. Chitkara University has launched North India's first Campus Experience Centre - that integrates Apple tools, technology and curricula into learning - in collaboration with Apple ecosystem partner Radius Systems at its Punjab campus. The initiative marks a major step toward advancing technology-enabled learning and innovation-driven education, reinforcing Chitkara University's commitment to creating future-ready academic environments.

Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara, Dr Niyati Chitkara and Dr. Cavita Taragi along with students at the inauguration of the Apple Campus Experience Centre

The newly launched Campus Experience Centre, Radius Elevate, has been designed as an immersive learning and innovation hub where students and faculty can explore the power of Apple technology in education, research, design thinking, coding, content creation, and entrepreneurship. The Centre provides access to the latest Mac and iPad devices, enabling learners to work on projects, app development, multimedia creation, and collaborative assignments within a high-performance digital ecosystem.

A key highlight of the Centre is its structured engagement and training program. Weekly learning sessions and workshops will be conducted on macOS, iPadOS, Swift programming, Apple's productivity and creative applications, and collaborative learning tools. These sessions aim to help students and faculty effectively integrate technology into academics, innovation, and industry-focused projects.

Enabled Radius Elevate, the Centre also offers exclusive education pricing on Mac and iPad products for Chitkara University students and faculty, making advanced technology more accessible to the university community.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said,“At Chitkara University, we believe technology must become an integral part of the learning experience to prepare students for the future. The launch of this Apple-powered Campus Experience Centre reflects our vision of creating innovation-led academic ecosystems where students can explore creativity, collaboration, and cutting-edge digital skills. Through this initiative, we aim to empower learners with global tools and experiences that enhance both academic excellence and industry readiness.”

The Campus Experience Centre further strengthens Chitkara University's focus on experiential learning, digital transformation, and interdisciplinary innovation. Students, faculty, and members of the academic community can begin exploring the Centre and participating in its workshops and exclusive programs from June 4 onwards.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities, and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship, and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange, and collaborative research opportunities.

Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.

For more information, please visit: .