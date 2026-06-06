5 Reasons Every Woman Needs A Bone-Density Test After 65

MENAFN - Saving Advice) In the United States, around 10 million people are afflicted with osteoporosis. The condition, which predominantly impacts older individuals and women, can have a profound impact on your daily life. Throughout their lifetime, 1 in 2 women diagnosed with the condition will experience a fracture related to their diagnosis. And they can be incredibly difficult to recover from.

What many people don't know is that about 30% of all postmenopausal women live with the disease. That is why bone density tests become more and more important as you get older. Here are five reasons this test should be non-negotiable for older women.

1. Bone Loss Often Happens Without Warning

One of the biggest dangers of osteoporosis is that it rarely causes pain or noticeable symptoms in its early stages. In fact, it is often called a “silent” bone disease. Many women assume their bones are healthy because they feel strong and active, only to discover significant bone loss after a fracture. A bone density test can identify weakening bones long before a serious injury occurs. Think of it as a preventive screening similar to a mammogram or blood pressure check. Detecting problems early provides an opportunity to slow bone loss before it leads to life-changing complications.

2. Women Face a Higher Risk of Osteoporosis

Women are significantly more likely than men to develop osteoporosis, particularly after menopause. As estrogen levels decline, bone loss can accelerate, causing bones to become thinner and more fragile over time. According to health experts, millions of American women either have osteoporosis or low bone mass that increases fracture risk. Family history, smoking, certain medications, and low body weight can further increase vulnerability. A bone density test helps determine whether these risk factors are affecting your personal bone health.

3. A Fracture Can Lead to Serious Health Problems

Many people think of broken bones as temporary injuries, but fractures can have long-lasting consequences for older adults. Hip fractures, in particular, are associated with loss of mobility, reduced independence, and lengthy recovery periods. Some women who suffer major fractures find it difficult to return to their previous level of activity. Even spinal compression fractures can cause chronic pain, posture changes, and reduced quality of life. Testing can give medical professionals valuable information that may help prevent these outcomes before they occur.

4. The Test Is Quick, Safe, and Painless

Some women avoid screening because they assume it will be complicated or uncomfortable. In reality, a bone density test is one of the simplest diagnostic procedures available. The exam, often called a DEXA scan, typically takes less than 30 minutes and involves lying comfortably on a padded table while a scanner measures bone strength. There are no needles, injections, or painful procedures involved. For many women, the most difficult part of the process is simply remembering to schedule the appointment.

5. Early Detection Creates More Treatment Options

When osteoporosis is identified early, doctors can often recommend lifestyle changes and treatments that help preserve bone strength. These may include weight-bearing exercise, increased calcium and vitamin D intake, prescription medications, or adjustments to existing medications that contribute to bone loss. The earlier treatment begins, the more effective it can be at reducing fracture risk. Waiting until after a fracture occurs often means dealing with both treatment and recovery simultaneously. Getting testing done gives women the opportunity to take action while their options are still broad and highly effective.

Who Should Consider Testing Even Earlier?

Although routine screening generally begins at age 65, some women may benefit from testing sooner. Those with a family history of osteoporosis, previous fractures, rheumatoid arthritis, long-term steroid use, or certain medical conditions may face elevated risk before reaching 65.

Women who smoke or have a very low body weight may also need earlier evaluation. Discussing these factors with a healthcare provider can help determine the most appropriate screening schedule.

A Simple Screening With Lifelong Benefits

Preventive healthcare is key for older adults, but it frequently involves identifying hidden risks before they become visible problems. Osteoporosis may be silent, but its consequences can be significant when left undetected. A bone density test provides important information that helps women make informed decisions about their health and future. The screening is fast, painless, and potentially life-changing when it comes to preventing fractures and maintaining independence.

Have you ever had a bone density test, or is it something you've been considering? Share your experience or thoughts in the comments below.