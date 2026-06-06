Forced To Join Party Due To Fear Of Abhishek Banerjee, Alleges Ex-Trinamool Minority Cell Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 6 (IANS) Mohammed Ajmal Siddique, who resigned as the Trinamool Congress West Bengal Secretary (Minority Cell) as well as from the primary membership of the party, alleged that he was forced to join the Mamata Banerjee-led political outfit due to "fear of Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee".

In an interaction with IANS, Siddique said: "I was forced to join the party. In 2015-16, on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee, Binoy Mishra demanded money from me while I was doing business. I didn't give money due to which false cases were registered against me. After that, I had to take bail from the Supreme Court and the High Court."

The former Trinamool leader said he was forced to join the party "as it was not possible to do business in West Bengal without being a part of the Trinamool Congress, not even carry out any social work".

"People trying to do these things would be harassed," he claimed.

He also said: "I joined the party because I was afraid of Abhishek Banerjee."

In a sharp critique, Siddique blamed Abhishek Banerjee's "dictatorship" for Trinamool's current situation.

He said: "Even when we had some work, we had to meet his Personal Assistant and were not allowed to meet him directly."

However, Siddique praised Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, saying she is a "very good, fighter lady".

"Due to Abhishek's pressure, she as well as the party have fallen into trouble. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) was only concerned about work but I-PAC and Abhishek Banerjee have destroyed the party," he added.

Moreover, Mohammed Ajmal Siddique admitted that cut money had a role of "75-25 per cent" in West Bengal during the previous Trinamool Congress regime.

He also alleged that despite holding the post of Minority Cell Secretary, he was not allowed to do any work for the Muslim community.

"The post is just for the sake of it. No work is done, only 'lollipop' is provided. That's why I don't want to keep this post," he said.

He also alleged that Muslims have only been used by the Trinamool for their "vote bank" and have been made "villain".

"She (Mamata Banerjee) warned that vote for me otherwise if the BJP comes to power, it will do this or that. We have only been threatened and used," he said.

He expressed faith that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will work for people irrespective of their religion.

"I hope Suvendu Adhikari will take everyone together with him...secular...both Hindu, Muslim. He will take all together and Bengal will move forward in the right direction," he asserted.

He said that the BJP is doing "good work" after coming to power in West Bengal.

"No body is having any problem. It's good that cows have been prohibited from being sacrificed (during Bakrid festival) since it hurt the sentiments of our Hindu brothers," he said.

Responding to questions over joining BJP's minority cell, he said: "If given an opportunity, I will definitely join."

Siddique said that he won't back away from undertaking social work, while emphasising that "work for the people cannot be carried out without political support".