Don't Underestimate 'Cockroaches', Govt Must Not Ignore Youths' Outcry: Uddhav Thackeray

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned the government not to underestimate“cockroaches” and said it should not ignore the outcry of young men and women who have taken to the streets.

He was commenting on the protest organised by the youth at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi under the leadership of Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The youth, whom we call the future and the architects of the nation's destiny, have taken to the streets in the scorching heat, carrying their pain and anxiety about the future. The protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by Abhijeet Dipke, received a massive response from the youth. The 'Cockroach' protest has begun at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. It is entirely wrong to humiliate them by calling them 'cockroaches' and denying them justice. The NEET paper leak has ruined the lives of lakhs of young people. All these affected young men and women are expressing their anguish by becoming cockroaches,” said Thackeray.

He further added that the government will have to listen to what they have to say without underestimating them.

Thackeray, along with his son Aaditya Thackeray and other opposition leaders, has leveraged the movement to target the ruling administration's handling of student grievances and competitive exam systems.

The Delhi Police had granted permission for the protest in New Delhi, led by Abhijeet Dipke, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Dipke has warned that if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign, the protest will be relaunched next Saturday.

After arriving in Delhi from the United States, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, began a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Against this backdrop, the police administration reviewed the security arrangements at his residence in the Waluj Mahanagar area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Prashant Mohite, Police Inspector (Special Branch) Avinash Aghav, Police Inspector of Waluj MIDC Police Station Rameshwar Gade, along with other officers and personnel, attended the review meeting. The senior officers inspected the area, reviewed the security setup, and gave necessary instructions.

According to sources, the police administration remains alert to prevent any untoward incidents in light of Abhijeet Dipke's protest, and the situation is being closely monitored.