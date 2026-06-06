Medellín's Tango Festival Turns 20: An Expat's Guide The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Colombia · Expat Living

The milestone. Medellín's International Tango Festival celebrates its 20th edition from June 8 to 14, 2026. Free, and everywhere. More than 40 events run across the city, most with free entry - not just in El Poblado. The gala. A commemorative night with the Medellín Philharmonic fills the Teatro Metropolitano on June 9. The history. Tango legend Carlos Gardel died in Medellín in 1935, and the city never let the music go. Plan around it. June 8 is a holiday Monday, so book early and expect a festive, busy week.

Key Facts

Few cities outside Buenos Aires love tango the way Medellín does, and this year the city throws its biggest party yet. Here is your guide to the Medellín tango festival as it turns 20 - what is on, where to go, and how an expat can dive in.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Colombia? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → A 20th birthday for a city institution

From June 8 to 14, Medellín marks two decades of its Festival Internacional de Tango. This year the city is even pushing to have the festival recognized as part of its intangible cultural heritage.

The programme runs to more than 40 events - milongas, masterclasses, concerts and contests - spread across stages all over town. Most are free, and many sit in working-class barrios rather than the expat core, which is the best excuse all year to see the real city.

Why Medellín, of all places

The love affair has deep roots. Carlos Gardel, tango's most famous voice, died in a plane crash in Medellín in 1935, and the city adopted his music as its own.

Nearly a century later, that bond still shows up in neighborhood record shops, bars and plazas. For a newcomer, the festival is a window into a side of Medellín that has nothing to do with its modern startup-hub image.

The events worth circling

The headline night is the commemorative gala on June 9 at the Teatro Metropolitano, where the Medellín Philharmonic shares the stage with pianist Emiliano Greco, bandoneonist Nicolás Enrich and singer Marcelo Tomassi. It is the festival's grandest moment.

Earlier in the week, the dance championship and singing contest run June 8 to 10 at the Teatro Pablo Tobón Uribe, with free entry and, for the first time, separate youth and adult categories. Both are easy, fun ways to watch the talent up close.

Look out, too, for the Gran Milonga with the Pablo Valle Sexteto and the traditional Tangovía street party in the Manrique district on June 12. The week closes with a concert at Plaza Gardel led by Argentine guest conductor Andrés Linetzky.

How an expat should do it

You do not need to dance a step to enjoy this. Start with a free milonga in a plaza, watch the locals, and let the bands carry the night.

Use taxis or the metro to reach barrio venues after dark, and go with a Spanish-speaking friend if you can - the warmth is in the conversation as much as the music. The full programme is published by the city at gov.

Plan the week around it

June 8 is a holiday Monday in Colombia, the first of three long weekends this month. Expect a livelier, fuller city, and book any festival-week travel or fincas early.

The timing is generous, too: the festival winds down just before Colombia's World Cup debut on June 17, so the city's celebratory mood runs straight through the middle of the month.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Medellín tango festival in 2026?

The 20th International Tango Festival runs from Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14, 2026. Events take place across the city, not only in El Poblado.

Is it free?

Most of the 40-plus events have free entry, including the dance championship, singing contest and many milongas. A few special concerts and the gala may be ticketed.

What is the biggest event?

The commemorative gala on June 9 at the Teatro Metropolitano, featuring the Medellín Philharmonic with guest soloists. The closing concert at Plaza Gardel is another highlight.

Do I need to know how to dance?

Not at all. Much of the festival is about watching and listening, from plaza milongas to the championship, so beginners and curious newcomers are welcome.

Why is tango so big in Medellín?

Tango icon Carlos Gardel died in a plane crash in Medellín in 1935, and the city embraced his music permanently. The festival is the modern expression of that long bond.

Medellín in June: tango, long weekends and the World Cup Living in Medellín: the 2026 expat guide Your first 48 hours in Colombia

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