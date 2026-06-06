São Paulo's June Food Season: Taste SP And The Coffee Festival The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · São Paulo

Two big events. Taste São Paulo and the São Paulo Coffee Festival headline the city's June food calendar. Taste SP. The 10th edition runs at Parque Villa-Lobos, with its final weekend on June 4–7; tickets are R$20 to R$300. Coffee Festival. The 5th edition lands at Ibirapuera Park on June 26–28, inside the Bienal pavilion. Tasting-size. Both events are built for grazing - small plates and cups so you can try a lot for less. Plan ahead. Go early or on a weekday session to dodge the heaviest crowds.

Key Facts

São Paulo eats well year-round, but June stacks two of its best food events back to back. Here is your guide to São Paulo's June food festivals - Taste SP and the Coffee Festival - with dates, prices and tips for a first visit.

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Taste São Paulo is the local edition of the global Taste festival, and 2026 marks its 10th year. The idea is simple: dozens of the city's best restaurants set up stalls and serve their signature dishes in tasting-size portions, so you can sample a tour of high-end kitchens in one afternoon.

This year's run has spread across several weekends at Parque Villa-Lobos, with the final dates on June 4 to 7. Beyond the food, there are more than 100 exhibitors, free cooking classes, live music and brand pop-ups.

Times and tickets for Taste SP

Sessions run Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday from noon to 11 pm, and Sunday from noon to 8 pm. Entry tickets start around R$20 (about US$4) on the half-price Taste Pass and climb to roughly R$300 (about US$58) for the all-in Club tier.

Remember that your entry ticket covers the gate, not the food - you buy dishes inside. Budget a little extra so you can graze freely across the stalls.

The São Paulo Coffee Festival

Later in the month, coffee takes over Ibirapuera Park. The São Paulo Coffee Festival reaches its 5th edition on June 26 to 28, inside the Bienal pavilion at gate 3.

It gathers the city's best cafés and small-batch roasters under one roof, alongside workshops, tastings, coffee cocktails, street food and live music. For anyone still learning Brazil's specialty-coffee scene, it is the easiest crash course in town.

Times and tips for the Coffee Festival

The festival opens Friday from noon to 9 pm, then Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. Mornings are calmer and better for talking to roasters before the crowds build.

Pace your caffeine, bring water, and come hungry - the street-food line-up is half the fun. Both Ibirapuera and Villa-Lobos are easy to reach by metro plus a short ride or walk.

More on São Paulo's June table

The two festivals do not stand alone. June is also festa junina season, when the city runs its own São João celebration at Parque Villa-Lobos and neighborhood arraiás serve up forró, mulled wine and country sweets.

Design lovers can fold in CASACOR, while standing shows at MASP, the Pinacoteca and Japan House round out a full weekend. It is an easy, delicious month to get to know the city.

Frequently Asked Questions When is Taste São Paulo 2026?

The 10th edition runs across several weekends at Parque Villa-Lobos, with its final dates on June 4 to 7. Sessions are Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday noon to 11 pm, and Sunday noon to 8 pm.

How much does Taste SP cost?

Entry tickets run from about R$20 (US$4) on the half-price Taste Pass up to roughly R$300 (US$58) for the Club tier. The ticket covers entry only; you buy dishes from the stalls inside.

When and where is the São Paulo Coffee Festival?

June 26 to 28, 2026, at Ibirapuera Park's Bienal pavilion (gate 3). Hours are Friday noon to 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 6 pm.

Are these events good for newcomers who don't speak Portuguese?

Yes. Both are visual, food-first events where pointing and sampling work fine, and many vendors speak some English.

What else is on in June?

São Paulo's São João festival at Parque Villa-Lobos, neighborhood arraiás, CASACOR, and standing museum shows at MASP, the Pinacoteca and Japan House.

What to do in São Paulo this June Brazil's June festival season, explained Cost of living in Brazil for expats

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