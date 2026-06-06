Uttarakhand: Blos To Get Rs 350 For Data During Voter Revision Drive

Voter list revision drive in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Dr B V R C Purushottam said on Saturday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has commenced in the state and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out door-to-door visits from June 8 to July 7 to distribute enumeration forms to voters.

During the one-month phase, the completed forms collected from voters will be digitised through the BLO App. "To ensure that BLOs do not face any shortage of mobile data while carrying out this extensive digital work, a decision has been taken to provide them with financial assistance for a one-month mobile recharge plan," Dr Purushottam said.

The Election Commission will provide Rs 350 each to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Uttarakhand to cover mobile data recharge expenses, officials said. According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, orders have been issued to provide the amount to all 11,733 BLOs across the state as part of a special initiative undertaken by Chief Electoral Officer Dr B V R C Purushottam.

CM Dhami launches projects in Nainital

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 13 development projects in the Nainital district, totalling Rs 96.71 crore. The initiative included the inauguration of six projects worth Rs 67 crore and the foundation stone laying for seven projects valued at Rs 29.71 crore. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced several development initiatives for the Bhimtal region, including the construction of a multipurpose building for ex-servicemen and traders in Bhimtal, the inclusion of Bhimeshwar Temple and Okhalkanda Pashupatinath Temple under the Temple Mala Mission, the integration of the Odhakhan-Mukteshwar motor road and jeep track in Ramgarh Block, the early operationalisation of the Ramgarh Sub-Tehsil, and the formation of a high-level committee to resolve issues related to the development authority in the area, as per the statement by CMO. (ANI)

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