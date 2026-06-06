Vikram Misri Urges IIT Madras Grads To Serve Global South's Needs

FS Misri Addresses International Graduates at IIT Madras

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday attended the degrees distribution programme for international students at IIT Madras as the Chief Guest.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Foreign Secretary extended greetings and best wishes to the graduating students and encouraged them to use their potential, specifically highlighting the needs and potential of the Global South. "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri presided as Chief Guest at IIT Madras's degree distribution programme for international students on 05 June 2026. FS congratulated the graduating students and exhorted them to deploy the knowledge and skills acquired at IIT Madras to address the opportunities and challenges before humankind and the Global South in an era of technological transformation," the post read.

Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri presided as Chief Guest at IIT Madras's degree distribution programme for international students on 05 June 2026. FS congratulated the graduating students and exhorted them to deploy the knowledge and skills acquired at IIT Madras to address the... twitter/ZE8zR5kdMi - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2026

Record Number of Girls Qualify JEE Advanced 2026

Separately, over 10,000 girls qualified for IITs via JEE Advanced 2026 for the first time, recording the highest-ever pass rate among female aspirants, said IIT Roorkee on Friday.

Highlighting the growing participation of women in technical education, IIT Roorkee said, "The trend reflects the growing participation of young women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, with the number of female candidates appearing for JEE Advanced increasing significantly in recent years."

On the significance of the achievement, the institute noted, "The record qualification figures highlight the expanding talent pool of women aspiring to pursue engineering and technology education at the country's premier institutions."

IIT Roorkee added, "While we strive for an even better ratio, this achievement represents a significant step towards greater gender diversity in technical education and reinforces the ongoing transformation of India's STEM ecosystem through broader access, opportunity and participation."

Meanwhile, Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone was the top-ranked woman candidate, obtaining 280 out of the 360 marks. She got the 77th rank in the Common Rank List (CRL).

The results of JEE Advanced 2026 have been announced on June 1, with Subham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. He topped the examination with 330 marks out of a total of 360. (ANI)

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