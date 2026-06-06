FSSAI Warns Food Vendors Against Using Newspapers For Packaging

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged food vendors and establishments across the country to stop using newspapers for wrapping or serving food, citing serious health risks associated with the practice, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The advisory follows a recent incident in Mumbai where a vadapav vendor was found using newspapers to pack and serve food, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Following the case, FSSAI, West Region, along with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), took joint action and issued directions to discourage similar practices across the city and region.

The food safety regulator said printing inks used in newspapers contain harmful chemicals, pigments, binders and heavy metals, including lead, which can leach into food when it comes into contact with hot or oily items.

Moreover, it warned that newspapers, during distribution and handling are often exposed to unhygienic conditions and may carry pathogens that can cause foodborne illnesses.

Reiterating existing regulations, FSSAI said the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, strictly prohibit the use of newspapers or similar unapproved materials for storing, wrapping or serving food.

The advisory applies to all food businesses, including street vendors, restaurants, cloud kitchens, caterers, quick service restaurants, hawkers and mobile food vendors, which have been directed to use only safe and food-grade packaging materials.

In addition, FSSAI urged consumers to remain vigilant and avoid consuming food served or wrapped in newspapers.

FSSAI and state authorities are continuing surveillance and enforcement under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, while also promoting safe and sustainable packaging solutions in the food sector.

Earlier in May, the food safety regulator issued a statutory notice to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) over alleged unhygienic handling of utensils onboard Train No. 12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Ernakulam (ERS) Duronto Express, following a video circulating on social media.