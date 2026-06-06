'Ignore Rumours': NTA Vows Fair NEET-UG 2026 Re-Test On June 21

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Reiterating its commitment to conduct a fair, secure and credible exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday advised all National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination aspirants to ignore rumours about an alleged "leak" ahead of the June 21 test.

The Agency said the integrity of the examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates.

The NTA, in a message on its official account on X, said it has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a "leak", advance access, or "sale" of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper.

"These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead. Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake 'papers', and every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the NTA said.

The testing agency added that it is actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts, and content to the concerned platforms and to cyber-crime authorities for immediate takedown and action.

In a statement, the NTA said it is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities.

"Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content -- and attempting to defraud students -- is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible."

The Agency added that the candidates and parents are advised not to engage with, pay, or forward any such message, and not to fall prey to these fraudulent solicitations.

"We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels. Any genuine information will come only from these sources," it said.

"To every candidate appearing for NEET-UG 2026 -- focus on your preparation with confidence. Your hard work is what matters, and NTA stands committed to conducting a fair, secure, and credible examination."

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, with admit cards expected to be issued by June 14.

The agency had cancelled the original examination on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, prompting widespread concern among candidates and their families.