HP Assembly Delegation To Join CPA India Zone-II Conference In Chandigarh

A 10-member delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, will participate in the three-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II conference, scheduled to be held in Chandigarh from June 8 to 10. The conference, being hosted by the Haryana Legislative Assembly, will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 8 at 3:00 PM in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha hall. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini are also expected to address the inaugural session.

Himachal Pradesh Delegation

The Himachal Pradesh delegation includes MLAs Randhir Sharma, Sanjay Rattan, Rakesh Jamwal, Reena Kashyap, Neeraj Nayyar, Kewal Singh Pathania, Sudarshan Kumar Babloo, Harish Janartha, Kamlesh Thakur, and Anuradha Rana. Assembly Secretary Yashpal Sharma will also accompany the delegation.

Keynote on 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania is slated to deliver a keynote address on June 9 in Chandigarh, during the plenary sessions. The theme of his address will be "Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Aware Citizens, Society, and Young Legislators in achieving the National Goal."

The participating delegates are scheduled to reach Chandigarh on June 7. The conference will bring together presiding officers from five states of Zone-II, along with legislators from Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

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