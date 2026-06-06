Cricketer Jitesh Sharma Lauds PM Modi's Active Support For Sports

Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma expressed pride in participating in the Youth for Viksit Bharat-MY Bharat Youth Convention event on Saturday, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his active support of Indian sports.

In line with PM Modi's vision of empowering youth as the driving force behind the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), organised the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat, MY Bharat Youth Convention' on Saturday at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi.

Jitesh Sharma on PM's encouragement

Speaking to reporters, Jitesh Sharma highlighted how PM Modi closely follows athletes' performances, encourages them, and recalled how he personally motivated the Indian team after the 2023 World Cup final loss in Ahmedabad.

Jitesh also described India's back-to-back trophy wins as a rare achievement and emphasised that the efforts of administrators behind such successes often do not receive the recognition they deserve.

"It always feels good when the topic is youth; seeing your fellow players progress brings great joy. I feel very proud to have been invited here for this. I want to say that I am a huge fan of PM Modi. The way he as Prime Minister is so deeply involved in sports and offers such immense support is remarkable; he stays informed about every player and every victory, offering encouragement and even tweeting about them," Jitesh Sharma said.

"When India lost the 2023 World Cup, he personally visited the dressing room and motivated the team. If you ask me seriously, it is a huge achievement because winning back-to-back trophies is very rare. Yet, the hard work behind it--specifically that of the administration--often goes unacknowledged, as the focus usually remains on the players," he said.

About the MY Bharat Youth Convention

MY Bharat Youth Convention brought together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds, including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)