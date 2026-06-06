Permanent Solution To Capacitor Lead Melting And Fatigue Fracture At The Input Stage Of UAV Escs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 5, 2026 12:31 am - From Electrical Parameters to Physical Support: YMIN LKE Series Liquid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Systematically Solve Overheating Fusing at the Input End and Lead Wire Vibration Breakage in UAV ESCs

In the field of UAV power system R&D, the operational stability of the Electronic Speed??Controller (ESC) directly determines the flight safety and operational effectiveness of the aircraft.

For UAV manufacturers, model aircraft brands, and ESC solution developers, the input terminals of the ESC motherboards for racing and industrial-grade UAVs are a critical component in the overall reliability design. Especially in high-mobility, high-vibration environments such as high-speed racing and high-altitude inspections, structural damage to the input electrolytic capacitors has become a common industry concern: instantaneous high currents cause pins to melt due to high temperatures, and continuous mechanical vibrations lead to lead wire breakage.

As an independent capacitor manufacturer, Shanghai Yongming Electronics has delved into the structural shortcomings behind this electrical failure and launched the LKE liquid aluminum electrolytic capacitor, a targeted solution.

I. Industry Pain Point: Despite Meeting Electrical Parameter Standards, Frequent Structural Damage Failures Previously, most UAV and ESC manufacturers only considered two electrical parameters-ESR and ripple current-when selecting components, assuming that acceptable parameters were sufficient for extreme flight conditions. However, real-world testing and after-sales fault data show that capacitor failures during high-load flights such as rapid acceleration and sharp turns mostly stem from physical structural defects.

Actual failure manifestations: Peak current surges during drone aerobatic maneuvers cause input capacitor pins to melt; prolonged high-frequency vibration leads to broken leads, internal cell displacement and short circuits, resulting in sudden ESC shutdown, aircraft crash, and damage to onboard equipment, causing economic losses to the project or event.

Many manufacturers have used standard liquid capacitors with acceptable parameters, or even expensive solid-state capacitors as replacements, but failures remain frequent. The root cause is that only electrical specifications are optimized, without addressing the shortcomings in the physical conduction structure under high-current surges.

II. Technical Analysis of Failure Causes

The core failures can be categorized into three main dimensions: structure, materials, and internal assembly. Shortcomings are concentrated under extreme current and continuous vibration conditions: 1. The cross-sectional area of??the lead-in pins is too small, resulting in excessive instantaneous current density and insufficient mechanical vibration resistance. 2. The purity of the lead wire raw materials is insufficient, and the internal resistance of the capacitor body and the impedance at the welding points are too high, making it highly susceptible to damage and breakage under heat and electromagnetic forces. 3. Under long-term high-frequency oscillation, the internal component fixing strength of the capacitor is insufficient, leading to cell misalignment and short circuits caused by internal component impacts.

III. Yongming LKE Series Solution: Self-developed Process, Dual Upgrade of Electrical and Structural Technology

Yongming LKE products rely on original manufacturer-developed processes, simultaneously upgrading electrical specifications and the physical structure of the fuselage to avoid potential failures at the source.

Electrical Performance Advantages

The equivalent impedance of the product is controlled within 20m?, benchmarking against leading international capacitor products. A single component can carry an ultra-large ripple current of 5500mA, with sufficient power redundancy to adapt to the instantaneous large current surges in aircraft.

Structural Improvements

1. Thicker Cross-sectional Area Leads: Widens the current conduction path, significantly reducing heat generation and localized current density.

2. Full-Body Vibration-Resistant Construction: Reinforces the internal fixing structure of leads and capacitors, improving bending and fatigue resistance, and preventing cell displacement due to vibration.

3. Low Internal Resistance Integrated Connection Technology: Simplifies internal conductive nodes, reducing the risk of solder joint overheating.

4. Customized Raw Material Selection + Heat Dissipation Optimization: Optimizes heat conduction paths, suppressing heat accumulation during high-current operation.

Actual Test Results: The LKE series structurally eliminates high-temperature melting issues, ensuring stable operation under extreme pulse current and continuous vibration conditions. The company holds IATF-16949 automotive-grade production system certification, and LKE products meet AEC-Q200 electronic component reliability standards, complying with material specifications for high-end industrial equipment.

IV. The Value of Choosing LKE Series Capacitors

Purchasing Yongming LKE capacitors is more than just component replacement; it's a comprehensive solution for upgrading overall equipment reliability:

1. Mitigating Equipment Losses: Preventing crashes caused by capacitor failure, protecting the machine body and expensive onboard equipment.

2. Reducing After-Sales Costs: Minimizing additional expenses such as repairs, parts replacements, and after-sales compensation due to ESC burnout.

3. Enhancing Product Competitiveness: Leveraging the high stability of components to create product differentiation advantages and increase market pricing potential.

4. Stable Original Manufacturer Supply: Our self-developed and self-manufactured model optimizes procurement costs, shortens delivery cycles, provides dedicated technical support, and ensures a stable supply of alternatives.

V. Original Manufacturer Support Services

Yongming Electronics provides one-stop support services to customers across all industries, covering the entire process from initial selection guidance and sample testing to large-scale supply. Whether it's new product development or existing product upgrades, our technical team can provide customized technical support.