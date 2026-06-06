ER Parking At EMMC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Due to heavy traffic we are asking all ambulances who are not delivering patients directly to the Emergency Room to please pull ahead to the ambulance parking area.

We have had several instances of transfer trucks blocking all 3 of our ambulance bays, making it harder for our 911 trucks to get in and making them back up into traffic to respond from the ER.

Thank you

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