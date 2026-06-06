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ER Parking At EMMC


2026-06-06 08:01:52
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) From Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Due to heavy traffic we are asking all ambulances who are not delivering patients directly to the Emergency Room to please pull ahead to the ambulance parking area.

We have had several instances of transfer trucks blocking all 3 of our ambulance bays, making it harder for our 911 trucks to get in and making them back up into traffic to respond from the ER.

Thank you

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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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