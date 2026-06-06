Malviya Nagar Inferno: 5 Weaned Off Ventilator Support

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Five of the patients who have been undergoing treatment at a hospital after getting injured in the devastating fire at the multi-storied Flourish Stay B&B in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, which left 21 dead, have been weaned off ventilators, a statement said.

According to a statement issued by Max Hospital, Saket, a total of 15 patients are currently admitted at the healthcare facility in south Delhi. Of these, 13 are foreign nationals.

It said that out of the six patients who were earlier put on ventilator support, five have been weaned off. However, one patient still remains on life support.

Authorities said that all the patients are currently stable and showing signs of continued improvement.

It also added that overall14 patients are currently receiving care in the ICU and wards, and the condition of all admitted patients remains stable.

"All patients are recovering well and continue to receive comprehensive medical care, close monitoring, and multidisciplinary support to ensure the best possible outcomes," the hospital said.

Earlier, authorities said that 47 people were rescued from the building, with those injured currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi had also received several injured persons, including police personnel, who were among the first responders to enter the burning building.

Following the tragedy on Wednesday, the property's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, has been sent to four days of police custody, officials said on Thursday.

Police said that Bajaj was arrested last year as well for assisting Bangladeshi nationals -- a woman, her daughter, and her minor grandson in facilitating their overstay in the country by helping them make forged documents.

In addition to this, Delhi Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy.

According to officials, the hotel's cook has been arrested after the investigation revealed that the fire was allegedly caused by his negligence.