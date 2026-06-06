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House Appropriations Committee Releases FY 2027 Appropriations Bill


2026-06-06 07:46:07
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The House Appropriations Committee June 4 released the fiscal year 2027 appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related agencies. The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $189.3 billion. HHS is provided with $110.8 billion, which is $4 billion, or 4%, below the FY 2026 enacted level. The bill provides support for rural health, primary care, workforce, behavioral health and other programs. The appropriations subcommittee approved the bill today on a party-line basis, and additional details are expected to be released before a full committee markup currently scheduled for June 9.

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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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