Congress Slams BJP's 'Politics Of Vendetta' Over Lalu's Security

Congress leader Imran Masood has launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government following its decision to withdraw the Z-plus security cover for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Speaking to ANI, Masood accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering a culture of political hostility. "I believe that this politics of vendetta, which has started in the country and is being practised by the BJP, is not good for the nation. The same thing is happening in Bengal and in Bihar," the Congress leader stated.

The development has further widened the rift between the ruling coalition and the opposition in Bihar, with the RJD accusing the administration of weaponising the state security apparatus for partisan gains.

RJD Leaders Return Security in Protest

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday decided to return his entire security cover, following a similar move by former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, according to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shakti Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, Shakti Yadav accused the state government of deliberately targeting the Yadav family and attempting to humiliate some of Bihar's most prominent political leaders."Tejashwi Yadav ji has returned all his security. Take the security away. No security is needed... whatever security he had, he has announced to return it all. He will walk without security," he said.

According to him, the decision followed Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's move to send away the security personnel stationed outside their residence after the government's revised security arrangements.

Earlier, Former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a Bihar government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, sent away all the remaining security personnel stationed outside their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, removing the staff who had come as part of their updated security protocol.

Dispute Over Official Residence

The development comes after the Bihar government asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

Rabri Devi had resisted the move, saying, "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place."

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Bihar government has given the Lalu family a 15-day deadline to vacate the official residence, requiring them to leave by mid-June. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)