Shabana Azmi Treats The Netizens With An 'Untouched' Pic From The Past

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi treated the netizens with an 'untouched' picture of herself from the past on Saturday.

Shabana took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a sizzling pic from her younger days.

The old still had the 'Masoom' actress looking straight into the camera with her penetrating gaze while posing in a stunning white dress, light makeup, and open hair.

In the caption, Shabana revealed that while the image seemed to have been altered by AI, the pic is absolutely authentic and 'untouched'.

"Looks like AI has been at work but it's an untouched picture from the past! (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan commented, "Gorgeous!! N a fantastic dancer to boot."

Other big names from the entertainment industry, such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Rhea Chakraborty, Urmila Matondkar, and Prateik Smita Patil also reacted to the post with red heart and fire emojis.

From reliving past memories to sharing glimpses of some fun time with her girl gang, Shabana loves to stay on top of her social media game.

Recently, she published a panoramic view of her writer husband, Javed Akhtar's study on Instagram with the caption, "The writer in his study."

What caught our attention in the post was the fact that the celebrated lyricist and screenwriter was seen writing in Urdu.

In the era of AI, he chose to write his latest draft using a pen and paper, the old-school way.

For those who do not know, Shabana and Javed Akhtar first met when the latter was already married to his first wife, Honey Irani. He was also a father to two kids -Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

However, despite all the opposition, the couple went on to finally get married on December 9, 1984, and have been together for 41 years now.