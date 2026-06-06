Uzbekistan, Regional Partners Back $26M CAWLN Program On Sustainable Management
The agreement was signed during a high-level roundtable on land and water partnerships held on the sidelines of the Eighth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Samarkand.
The document was endorsed by environmental officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, underscoring the countries' shared commitment to integrated water and land resource management, climate-resilient agriculture, ecosystem restoration and institutional capacity building.
The roundtable brought together Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, along with senior environmental officials from across Central Asia, representatives of international organizations, researchers and environmental experts.
Discussions focused on nature-based solutions, sustainable agriculture, ecosystem restoration and measures to enhance regional water security.
Addressing participants, Abdukhakimov said Uzbekistan views nature-based solutions as a cornerstone of long-term water security, climate resilience and sustainable development. He noted that nearly 80% of Uzbekistan's water resources originate outside the country, making regional cooperation essential for addressing land degradation, desertification and changing river flows that affect food security and livelihoods.--
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