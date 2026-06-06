Azerbaijani Students In U.S. Strengthen Cultural And Educational Ties - Charge D'affaires
"Azerbaijani students in the United States not only receive a high-quality education but also become cultural bridges between the two countries, returning home with new knowledge and ideas that contribute to Azerbaijan's development amid a strengthening partnership with the United States," she emphasized.
According to her, 1,329 Azerbaijani students studied in the U.S. last academic year, an 18% increase compared to the previous year, and demonstrating a steady growth in interest in American education.
Carlon also noted that pursuing an educational path in the U.S. can be challenging due to the wide selection-more than 5,000 colleges and universities-but that various financial support opportunities exist, including scholarships and grants.--
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