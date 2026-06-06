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42 Years Of Operation Blue Star: Pro-Khalistani Slogans, Posters Of Bhindranwale Raised In Golden Temple
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pro-Khalistani slogans were raised inside the premises of the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday to mark the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Indian army mission to clear extremist elements from the holiest Sikh shrine in Amritsar in 1984.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
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