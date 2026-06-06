Norway Chess 2026 Concludes With Praggnanandhaa And Assaubayeva As Champions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Norway Chess 2026 concluded in Oslo on Friday with a dramatic final round, as Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu delivered a decisive classical victory to claim the title. Entering the round half a point behind Wesley So, Praggnanandhaa knew that a victory would put him in a strong position to overtake the leader. Facing Vincent Keymer with the white pieces, the Indian grandmaster made the most of his opportunity and converted a crucial win.

The full 3 points lifted Praggnanandhaa to 18 points and secured first place. Wesley So, who had led the tournament heading into the final day, drew his classical game against Alireza Firouzja after a balanced encounter. So later prevailed in the Armageddon game, collecting the extra points. Firouzja finishes third after a strong tournament in Oslo. The remaining game between World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju ended with a classical win for Carlsen. The Norwegian star kept pushing in a long battle and finished the event on a winning note. After Round 10, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu wins Norway Chess 2026 with 18 points.

Wesley So finishes second with 17 points, while Alireza Firouzja takes third place with 15.5 points. Assaubayeva wins Norway Chess Women Bibisara Assaubayeva had already secured the Norway Chess Women 2026 title with one round to spare, and the final day confirmed her place at the top after an outstanding tournament in Oslo. The final round produced three decisive classical games, with no Armageddon deciders needed in Norway Chess Women. Reigning Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun defeated Assaubayeva with the white pieces, ending the champion's unbeaten classical run in the final round. Zhu Jiner finished her tournament with an important classical victory over Humpy Koneru. The result secured Zhu the second place, just half a point behind Assaubayeva.

Anna Muzychuk also ended strongly, defeating Divya Deshmukh in classical chess to finish third. After Round 10, Bibisara Assaubayeva wins Norway Chess Women 2026 with 16.5 points. Zhu Jiner finishes second with 16 points, while Anna Muzychuk takes third place with 15 points.