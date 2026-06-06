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India Fires Suryakumar As T20 Captain, Names Sooryavanshi In Squad

India Fires Suryakumar As T20 Captain, Names Sooryavanshi In Squad


2026-06-06 04:22:37
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India's Suryakumar Yadav was fired as T20 captain, with selectors replacing him with Shreyas Iyer for two internationals in Ireland, five matches in England and the Asian Games.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named in the Indian T20 squad on Saturday, handing the 15-year-old sensation his maiden international call-up after a string of breathtaking performances in the domestic league.

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Khaleej Times

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