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India Fires Suryakumar As T20 Captain, Names Sooryavanshi In Squad
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India's Suryakumar Yadav was fired as T20 captain, with selectors replacing him with Shreyas Iyer for two internationals in Ireland, five matches in England and the Asian Games.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named in the Indian T20 squad on Saturday, handing the 15-year-old sensation his maiden international call-up after a string of breathtaking performances in the domestic league.ALSO READ
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