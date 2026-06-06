India Fires Suryakumar As T20 Captain, Names Sooryavanshi In Squad

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named in the Indian T20 squad on Saturday, handing the 15-year-old sensation his maiden international call-up after a string of breathtaking performances in the domestic league.

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