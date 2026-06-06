Works Kicks Off On 9M Afs Water Supply Network In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on a water supply network at a cost of 9 million afghanis in the Baraki Barak district of central Logar province, an official announced on Saturday.

District Administrative Chief Mawlawi Noorullah Ghalib told the opening ceremony that joint efforts by the people and officials were essential for the country's reconstruction and development.

He said everyone should work sincerely and in coordination for the prosperity and progress of the country.

Meanwhile, Logar Rural Rehabilitation and Development Director Mawlawi Noorullah Hikmat said the department had launched more than 10 development projects in different parts of the province during the past three months and was striving to implement additional projects for public welfare.

Funded by the Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees (DACAAR), the project was expected to be completed in three months, he added.

The project includes drilling a deep well, constructing a 40-cubic-metre water reservoir, laying 16,618 metres of pipelines and installing water taps for 193 households.

Officials said dozens of people would be provided temporary employment during the implementation of the project and, upon completion, 512 families, one madrassa, one school and 10 mosques would gain access to safe drinking water.

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