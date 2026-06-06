Turkmenistan Celebrates Azerbaijani Independence Day And Culture Days (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A formal reception dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

Following the performance of the national anthems of both countries, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, addressed the audience and spoke about the historical significance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 108 years ago. He noted that although the first democratic republic in the East existed for only 23 months, it demonstrated to the entire world the Azerbaijani people's aspiration for independence and determination for statehood.

The Ambassador stated that following the restoration of state independence in 1991, the Azerbaijani people embarked on a path of stability and development under the leadership of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. A process of state-building based on legal foundations was launched, democratic institutions were strengthened, and a free economic system was established. He emphasized that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the country continues its path of sustainable development and is transforming into a strong state capable of responding to modern challenges. He also noted that, as a result of the 44-Day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

The Ambassador further highlighted Azerbaijan's active participation in energy, transport, and logistics initiatives that play an important role in strengthening interregional connectivity. He emphasized that strategic projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan and Baku–Supsa oil pipelines, the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum gas pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, including TANAP and TAP, as well as the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and the TransCaspian International Transport Route, East-West, and North-South Corridors, have transformed Azerbaijan into a centre of global cooperation.

Addressing Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations, the Ambassador emphasized that ties between the two countries are based on common history, language, ethnic and cultural affinities, as well as shared ancestral roots. He noted that, thanks to the political will of the leaders of both countries, the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan strategic partnership continues to develop successfully.

The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of interparliamentary relations and dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in strengthening bilateral ties. He underscored the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in expanding cooperation between the two countries. Within this framework, cooperation is being successfully developed in the fields of trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, culture and humanitarian affairs.

Referring to high-level reciprocal visits, Gozalov emphasized the significance of the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan in 2025, as well as the visits of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Azerbaijan in advancing bilateral relations. He noted that high-level and senior-level contacts between the two countries continue in 2026.

Speaking about cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the Ambassador recalled that the Cultural Days of Turkmenistan were held in Baku and Ganja in 2025, while the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan are currently taking place in Ashgabat and Arkadag.

Ambassador Gozalov also noted the participation of Turkmen delegations in traditional events held in Azerbaijan, including the “Khari Bulbul” Festival in Shusha. He further emphasized the active participation of Azerbaijani artists in Turkmenistan, including in programmes organized within the framework of TURKSOY.

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