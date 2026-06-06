Bengal STF Recovers Arms Cache From Pond Linked To Trinamool Leader In Sandeshkhali

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 6 (IANS) A huge cache of firearms and cartridges hidden in a pond belonging to a Trinamool Congress leader was recovered by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday morning, officials said.

Based on a tip-off from a secret source, the STF investigators raided the area and searched on Saturday morning. The officers, during the search, uncovered a cache of weapons in the pond. However, the owner of the pond, Trinamool leader and party's former regional president Robin Das, and his brother Gopal Das, have fled the area

Investigators went to the house of the Das brothers in Sandeshkhali. Both are said to be very close to the arrested Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. Their house and the area adjacent to it were also searched during the raid. It is said that a large quantity of weapons was recovered at that time. It is believed that these weapons were stored to create unrest in the area. As soon as the news spread, there was a huge commotion. A large number of people started gathering in the area.

Central police forces jawans accompanied the STF during the operation. Following the recovery of arms, extensive searches are still underway across the area. The two brothers have long been accused of committing atrocities against local residents, including BJP workers. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused Trinamool leader and his brother.

The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Trinamool Congress following the recovery of weapons. BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh said,“Earlier, fish used to come out of the pond. If not for the Trinamool, I wouldn't have known that bullets, bombs and guns could also emerge. They are truly the ninth wonder of the world.”

Not stopping there, the BJP leader added, "Every day, it is proven that they took the state of West Bengal to the brink of destruction. If the election results had been different and TMC had won, then the firearms would no longer be in the pond. Common people would have been attacked with these weapons. I will appeal to the government so that these Trinamool leaders, once arrested, don't get out of jail even for a day."