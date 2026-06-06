Issuer: Trade Republic Bank GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch

Starting today, Trade Republic gives European retail investors direct access to IPOs

06.06.2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Customers can subscribe to selected IPOs directly in the app ahead of the first day of trading.



Allocation takes place at the official offer price and is calculated fairly on a pro rata basis.

The first IPO can be subscribed to in the app from today. Trade Republic plans to significantly expand the offering going forward. Berlin, 6 June 2026 – Trade Republic now enables retail investors in Europe to participate directly in selected IPOs. Customers can subscribe directly in the app before the shares start trading. Allocation is made proportionally based on each customer's subscription volume and at the official allocation price. With the new IPO offering, Trade Republic is establishing direct access to public offerings for millions of European customers. “Retail investors have fundamentally transformed the European capital market. Yet, investment opportunities like IPOs often remain restricted exclusively to institutional investors,” says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic.“We are changing that now. With Trade Republic, millions of people in Europe now get direct access to IPOs at the official allocation price before the start of trading.” If the demand is high, allocation is made proportionally based on each customer's subscription volume. Customers only pay the trade settlement fee of 1 € per order to participate. Trade Republic plans to significantly expand the offering and make selected public offerings available directly in the app. The number of retail investors in Europe has grown significantly in recent years. At the same time, access to IPOs has largely remained reserved for institutional investors and was often complex. Trade Republic is now creating simple and low-cost access to new public offerings, once again strengthening the participation of retail investors in capital markets. The launch underlines the company's mission to give millions of Europeans simple, fair and direct access to financial markets.

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