Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $1.3, or 1.3%, on June 5 from the previous level, coming in at $99.48 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.38, or 1.4%, to $97.01 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.39, or 1.9%, to $72.68 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.95, or 1%, to $97.84 per barrel.

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