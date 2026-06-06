Hong Kong Chief Executive Visits IT Park Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation led by John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, visited IT Park Uzbekistan, where both sides explored opportunities for cooperation in digital technologies, innovation, startups and investment, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

During the visit, officials from IT Park Uzbekistan presented the country's ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation, expand IT service exports, attract international technology companies and strengthen the startup ecosystem. The delegation received an overview of reforms aimed at supporting the growth of Uzbekistan's digital economy and increasing the country's competitiveness in global technology markets.

Uzbek representatives also highlighted initiatives designed to attract foreign investors and technology firms, as well as programs supporting the development of the national IT sector. The delegation was introduced to Uzbekistan's digital public services infrastructure, including presentations on the activities of UZINFOCOM, DMED, the MyID digital identification platform and the MyGov e-government portal.

A separate meeting, titled“Development and Cooperation Opportunities Between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan in Innovation and Technology,” focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, venture capital, startup development, technology park cooperation and access to international markets.

The Uzbek side emphasized the large-scale economic and technological reforms being implemented under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, noting that IT Park Uzbekistan has become a key driver of IT exports, foreign investment attraction and startup development. Officials also outlined Uzbekistan's Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy through 2030, highlighting AI applications in public administration, healthcare, education and other sectors.

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