Kota Seer Devanand Maharaj Stabbed To Death Inside Monastery Body Found In Pool Of Blood

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) A shocking murder has rocked Rajasthan's Kota district after Mahant Devanand Maharaj, head of a prominent monastery in Chandresal village under Borkheda police station limits, was brutally killed by unidentified assailants late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to preliminary police investigations, the Mahant was resting in his room inside the monastery when the attackers entered the premises and repeatedly stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons.

On hearing his cries for help, 'sevadars' and nearby residents rushed to the spot, prompting the assailants to flee under the cover of darkness.

Police suspect the attackers had locked another resident Mahant inside his room before carrying out the crime. When 'sevadars' and villagers entered the room, they found Devanand Maharaj lying in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital in Kota, where doctors declared him dead due to excessive blood loss and multiple stab injuries.

The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police have yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

Locals described Devanand Maharaj as a soft-spoken religious leader with no known personal disputes.

Investigators are examining multiple angles, including personal enmity, disputes related to the monastery's land and assets, and the possibility of a robbery attempt that turned violent.

Officials said no conclusion can be drawn until the accused are identified and arrested.

Given the seriousness of the case, forensic experts and a dog squad were rushed to the crime scene. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected blood samples, fingerprints, and other physical evidence from the Mahant's room.

Police have begun questioning 'sevadars', villagers, and recent visitors to the monastery.

CCTV footage from roads connecting Chandresal village and the Borkheda area is also being examined to trace suspicious movements during the night.

The murder of a senior religious leader inside a monastery has triggered outrage among local residents and Hindu organisations.

Protesters have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and warned of agitation if the case remains unsolved.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at Chandresal village and outside the MBS Hospital mortuary to maintain law and order.

Senior police officials have appealed for calm and assured the public that multiple teams are working on the case and that the accused will be arrested soon.

"Police and FSL teams are investigating every angle of the murder at the scene. Based on the evidence collected from the crime spot, efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused," said Suman Chand, ASP, Kota.