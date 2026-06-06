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Aviation Minister Visits Heathrow Ground Handling Facilities Operated By Menzies
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam visited Heathrow International Airport in London on June 2, where she inspected ground handling and passenger service facilities operated by Menzies Aviation, one of the world's leading airport service providers.
According to information shared by the Bangladesh High Commission in London, the minister observed various aspects of airport ground operations and passenger services, gaining firsthand insights into international best practices that could help improve service standards at airports in Bangladesh.
During the visit, Afroza Khanam reviewed the operational procedures and service delivery mechanisms employed by Menzies Aviation at Heathrow, one of the world's busiest airports.
The minister later visited the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office in London, where she reviewed the national carrier's operations and customer service activities. She also provided guidance aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving passenger services.
Acting High Commissioner Dr. Nazrul Islam accompanied the minister during both visits.
As part of her London program, Afroza Khanam also visited the Bangladesh High Commission, where she met officials and staff members. She exchanged views on the mission's ongoing activities and offered directions to further strengthen bilateral relations and improve services for the Bangladeshi diaspora in the United Kingdom.
The visit forms part of efforts to explore international best practices in aviation services and strengthen Bangladesh's civil aviation sector.
K
According to information shared by the Bangladesh High Commission in London, the minister observed various aspects of airport ground operations and passenger services, gaining firsthand insights into international best practices that could help improve service standards at airports in Bangladesh.
During the visit, Afroza Khanam reviewed the operational procedures and service delivery mechanisms employed by Menzies Aviation at Heathrow, one of the world's busiest airports.
The minister later visited the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office in London, where she reviewed the national carrier's operations and customer service activities. She also provided guidance aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving passenger services.
Acting High Commissioner Dr. Nazrul Islam accompanied the minister during both visits.
As part of her London program, Afroza Khanam also visited the Bangladesh High Commission, where she met officials and staff members. She exchanged views on the mission's ongoing activities and offered directions to further strengthen bilateral relations and improve services for the Bangladeshi diaspora in the United Kingdom.
The visit forms part of efforts to explore international best practices in aviation services and strengthen Bangladesh's civil aviation sector.
K
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