United Nations Honours Fallen Peacekeepers

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, June 6 (IANS) The United Nations has paid tribute to the nearly 4,500 peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past 78 years, on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, observed annually on May 29.

"Across the globe, the UN Blue Helmet is a symbol of hope for communities in their darkest hour," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks at the ceremonies to present the Dag Hammarskjold Medal, the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year and UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year awards, after laying a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters in New York on Friday (local time).

Underscoring that UN peacekeeping has proven to be one of the international community's most effective responses to conflict, Guterres said the peacekeepers "are curbing violence, enabling political solutions, supporting elections, delivering humanitarian assistance, clearing landmines, and so much more."

"They do so in the face of acute danger, displaying levels of bravery and initiative that stir the heart," said the UN chief, adding that "we pay the highest tribute to their service and sacrifice."

The secretary-general bestowed the Dag Hammarskjold Medal on 68 peacekeepers from 33 nations, including 59 killed last year. "They represent the best of humanity -- people prepared to risk everything to keep others safe," he said.

Two peacekeepers were honoured for their bravery, receiving the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage -- the late Sergii Prykhodko of Ukraine, and Matias Reyes of Uruguay, reports Xinhua news agency.

Abhilasha Barak of India, deployed with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, received the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year award, and Stephanie Königs of Germany, who served at the UN Mission in South Sudan, received the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award.

According to the United Nations, currently more than 51,000 civilians, military and police personnel are employed across the globe in 11 UN peacekeeping missions, and over the 78 years since the United Nations began its peacekeeping work, more than 2 million peacekeepers have served in 71 peacekeeping missions on four continents.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2003 to designate May 29 as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.